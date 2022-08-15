Caroline Garcia - Petra Martic
C. Garcia vs P. Martic | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
C. Garcia
P. Martic
from 22:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CarolineGarcia
France
- WTA ranking35
- WTA points1380
- Age28
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
PetraMartic
Croatia
- WTA ranking56
- WTA points1030
- Age31
- Height1.81m
- Weight63kg
Statistics
Recent matches
C. Garcia
P. Martic
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8501
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4155
|5
|3920