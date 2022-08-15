Caroline Garcia - Petra Martic

C. Garcia vs P. Martic | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
C. Garcia
C. Garcia
P. Martic
P. Martic
from 22:00
Players Overview

Caroline-Garcia-headshot
CarolineGarcia
France
France
  • WTA ranking35
  • WTA points1380
  • Age28
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-
Petra-Martic-headshot
PetraMartic
Croatia
Croatia
  • WTA ranking56
  • WTA points1030
  • Age31
  • Height1.81m
  • Weight63kg

LIVE MATCH: Caroline Garcia vs Petra Martic

WTA Cincinnati - 15 August 2022

Follow the WTA Cincinnati Tennis match between Caroline Garcia and Petra Martic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 15 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Cincinnati results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

