Belinda Bencic - Sorana Cirstea

B. Bencic vs S. Cirstea | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
B. Bencic (12)
B. Bencic (12)
S. Cirstea
S. Cirstea
from 23:00
Players Overview

Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking11
  • WTA points2765
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Sorana-Cirstea-headshot
SoranaCirstea
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking40
  • WTA points1271
  • Age32
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
Sorana-Cirstea-headshot
SoranaCirstea
Romania
Romania
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

B. Bencic

S. Cirstea

