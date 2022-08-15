Belinda Bencic - Sorana Cirstea
B. Bencic vs S. Cirstea | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
B. Bencic (12)
S. Cirstea
from 23:00
Players Overview
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
- WTA ranking11
- WTA points2765
- Age25
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
SoranaCirstea
Romania
- WTA ranking40
- WTA points1271
- Age32
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
B. Bencic
S. Cirstea
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8501
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4155
|5
|3920