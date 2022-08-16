Caty McNally - Ons Jabeur
C. McNally vs O. Jabeur | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 16.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
C. McNally
O. Jabeur (5)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CatyMcNally
United States
- WTA ranking179
- WTA points362
- Age20
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
- WTA ranking5
- WTA points3920
- Age27
- Height1.67m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
C. McNally
O. Jabeur
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8501
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4155
|5
|3920