Coco Gauff has promised her well-wishers she is "OK" after an ankle injury at the Cincinnati Open led to worries she may miss the upcoming US Open.

Things looked bleak for the 18-year-old American when she was forced to retire from her first-round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova on Tuesday, leaving the court in tears and her participation in New York looking in serious doubt.

But in a social media post, Gauff allayed those fears.

She wrote: "I promise I am OK!

"I have been told it is most likely a really minor sprain so everything should be healed very soon.

"I'll see you soon."

It has been a bittersweet few days for Gauff, who was confirmed as the second-youngest player in WTA history to reach world No. 1 in doubles on Monday, earning the congratulations of the legendary Billie Jean King.

Having been so impressive in reaching the final of the French Open in June, Gauff will hope to go one better at Flushing Meadows for the final major of the year.

