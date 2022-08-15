Cori Gauff - Marie Bouzková

C. Gauff vs M. Bouzková | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
C. Gauff (11)
C. Gauff (11)
M. Bouzková
M. Bouzková
from 23:00
Players Overview

Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking12
  • WTA points2746
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Marie-Bouzková-headshot
MarieBouzková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking46
  • WTA points1182
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Related matches

T. Townsend
T. Townsend
A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
from 16:00
C. McNally
C. McNally
A. Sasnovich
A. Sasnovich
from 16:00
A. Anisimova
A. Anisimova
D. Kasatkina (9)
D. Kasatkina (9)
from 16:00
L. Fernandez (13)
L. Fernandez (13)
E. Alexandrova
E. Alexandrova
from 16:00
Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8501
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4155
5
O. Jabeur
3920

