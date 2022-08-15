Cori Gauff - Marie Bouzková
C. Gauff vs M. Bouzková | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
C. Gauff (11)
M. Bouzková
from 23:00
Players Overview
CoriGauff
United States
- WTA ranking12
- WTA points2746
- Age18
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
MarieBouzková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking46
- WTA points1182
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
C. Gauff
M. Bouzková
