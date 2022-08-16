Elena Rybakina - Garbiñe Muguruza
E. Rybakina vs G. Muguruza | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 16.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
E. Rybakina
G. Muguruza (8)
from 23:00
Players Overview
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
- WTA ranking25
- WTA points1765
- Age23
- Height1.84m
- Weight-
GarbiñeMuguruza
Spain
- WTA ranking9
- WTA points2990
- Age28
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
E. Rybakina
G. Muguruza
Related matches
