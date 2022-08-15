Jil Teichmann - Petra Kvitová

J. Teichmann vs P. Kvitová | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
J. Teichmann
J. Teichmann
P. Kvitová
P. Kvitová
from 20:00
Players Overview

Jil Teichmann
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking21
  • WTA points1997
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Petra Kvitová
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking23
  • WTA points1786
  • Age32
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jil Teichmann
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
Switzerland
Petra Kvitová
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

J. Teichmann

P. Kvitová

