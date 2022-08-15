Kaia Kanepi - Victoria Azarenka

K. Kanepi vs V. Azarenka | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 16.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
K. Kanepi
K. Kanepi
V. Azarenka
V. Azarenka
16/08
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Kaia-Kanepi-headshot
KaiaKanepi
Estonia
Estonia
  • WTA ranking31
  • WTA points1467
  • Age37
  • Height1.81m
  • Weight-
Victoria-Azarenka-headshot
VictoriaAzarenka
Belarus
Belarus
  • WTA ranking20
  • WTA points2076
  • Age33
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

K. Kanepi

V. Azarenka

Related matches

E. Rybakina
E. Rybakina
M. Sherif
M. Sherif
from 16:00
B. Krejcíková
B. Krejcíková
V. Kudermetova
V. Kudermetova
from 16:00
C. McNally
C. McNally
A. Sasnovich
A. Sasnovich
from 16:00
A. Anisimova
A. Anisimova
D. Kasatkina (9)
D. Kasatkina (9)
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8396
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
P. Badosa
4190
4
M. Sakkari
4190
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Kaia Kanepi vs Victoria Azarenka

WTA Cincinnati - 16 August 2022

Follow the WTA Cincinnati Tennis match between Kaia Kanepi and Victoria Azarenka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 16 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Cincinnati results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.