Karolína Plíšková - Venus Williams
K. Plíšková vs V. Williams | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
K. Plíšková (14)
V. Williams
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
KarolínaPlíšková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking17
- WTA points2297
- Age30
- Height1.86m
- Weight-
VenusWilliams
United States
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age42
- Height1.85m
- Weight74kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
K. Plíšková
V. Williams
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8501
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4155
|5
|3920