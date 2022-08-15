Caty McNally - Aliaksandra Sasnovich
C. McNally vs A. Sasnovich | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
C. McNally
A. Sasnovich
from 16:00
Players Overview
CatyMcNally
United States
- WTA ranking179
- WTA points362
- Age20
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
AliaksandraSasnovich
Belarus
- WTA ranking36
- WTA points1341
- Age28
- Height1.74m
- Weight60kg
Statistics
