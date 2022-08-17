Petra Kvitová - Ons Jabeur
P. Kvitová vs O. Jabeur | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 17.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
P. Kvitová
O. Jabeur (5)
from 23:00
Players Overview
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking28
- WTA points1682
- Age32
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
- WTA ranking5
- WTA points3920
- Age27
- Height1.67m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
P. Kvitová
O. Jabeur
