Madison Keys beat current Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-2 6-4, booking her spot into the semi-finals of the Cincinnati Open.

Keys made headlines the day prior after beating world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round and was able to carry her form into her match against Rybakina.

It was clear that Rybakina struggled with her serve the entire match, something that Keys took advantage of.

The American had a 4-0 lead in the first set before Rybakina could hold serve, though she was unable to mount a comeback in the first set.

Rybakina held the lead in the second set, going ahead 2-0, but Keys regained control and saw out the completion of the match.

"I knew she is a remarkable player and she can turn it around at any moment so I knew I had to try to stay out in front because at any moment, she can go on a roll," said Keys, who won the Cincinnati title back in 2019.

"I think that is kind of the key against her. If you back off at all then she gets to dictate and run you around."

Keys will play Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova, who beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2 6-3, for a place in Sunday's final.

