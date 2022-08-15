Madison Keys - Yulia Putintseva
M. Keys vs Y. Putintseva | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
M. Keys
Y. Putintseva
from 23:00
Players Overview
MadisonKeys
United States
- WTA ranking24
- WTA points1779
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
- WTA ranking38
- WTA points1325
- Age27
- Height1.63m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
M. Keys
Y. Putintseva
