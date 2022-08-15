Marta Kostyuk - Camila Giorgi
M. Kostyuk vs C. Giorgi | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
M. Kostyuk
C. Giorgi
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MartaKostyuk
Ukraine
- WTA ranking74
- WTA points805
- Age20
- Height-
- Weight-
CamilaGiorgi
Italy
- WTA ranking65
- WTA points894
- Age30
- Height1.68m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
M. Kostyuk
C. Giorgi
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8501
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4155
|5
|3920