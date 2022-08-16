Naomi Osaka has been beaten 6-4 7-5 by Zhang Shuai on Centre Court at the Cincinnati Open.

The former world No.1 has been eliminated from back-to-back tournaments at the first-round stage for the first time since 2018, and when that happened she went on to win the US Open in the next event.

On this occasion, there were early signs of trouble for the four-time Grand Slam winner as she dropped the opening set, before Zhang held her nerve to serve out the match in straight sets.

Speaking after the match, Zhang admitted it wasn’t Osaka’s “best day”.

"It's always really tough to play a really good friend. She's maybe not really feeling good today.

“Hopefully, she is better and better. Not her best day."

Zhang will take on 27th-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova on Wednesday in the next round.

