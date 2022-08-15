Naomi Osaka - Zhang Shuai
N. Osaka vs S. Zhang | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 15.08.2022 | Lindner Family Tennis Center
Not started
N. Osaka
S. Zhang
from 23:00
Players Overview
NaomiOsaka
Japan
- WTA ranking39
- WTA points1291
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
ShuaiZhang
China
- WTA ranking44
- WTA points1200
- Age33
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
5 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
N. Osaka
S. Zhang
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8501
|2
|4476
|3
|4190
|4
|4155
|5
|3920