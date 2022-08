Tennis

‘On edge the whole time’ – Emma Raducanu on beating ‘legend’ Serena Williams

Britain’s Emma Raducanu dominated Serena Williams in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters, taking just an hour to beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion. She won 6-4 6-0. However, in a post-match interview she told Eurosport that she was on edge the whole time.

00:00:52, an hour ago