Petra Kvitova defeated Madison Keys 6-7(6) 6-4 6-3 in their Cincinnati Open semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

The Czech player defeated her American rival, the 2019 tournament champion, after initially going a set down.

Sunday’s match will be Kvitova’s 40th WTA final, and a win would be her 30th singles title so far.

The world No. 28 needed 2 hours 18 minutes against Keys, ranked four places higher, and is now 5-4 up in their head-to-head record.

Keys started slightly better of the pair, as she edged the first set tie-break, but Kvitova was able to level and then broke in the first game of the third set. Keys almost broke back at 4-3, but was unable to press home her 0-40 advantage.

Keys was then taken to match point, defending two with a powerful forehand and then a serve, but sent a forehand wide to bring the match to a close in Kvitova’s favour.

"It was an incredible battle," Kvitova said after. "I have to say Madison played a really great match. It was a really, really tight one.

"This is very special, to be honest. I was going to the match today, and I was telling myself that I have never been in the final here. ... I had many, many finals but never here. So finally it's here. Actually, who knows how it will end tomorrow, but this is already a big step for me."

In the other semi-final, Caroline Garcia was up 6-2 1-1 against Aryna Sabalenka with the match suspended.

