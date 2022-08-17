Simona Halep could be a doubt for the upcoming US Open after being forced to withdraw from the Cincinnati Open with a thigh injury.

Halep had been due to play Veronika Kudermetova on Wednesday, but will now hand the latter a walkover to the last 16, where either Paula Badosa or Ajla Tomljanovic lie in wait.

Halep, working with Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou since April, has rediscovered some of her best form this summer, reaching the semi-finals of Wimbledon - losing to eventual winner Elena Rybakina - and then winning the Canadian Open last week

But her momentum has been stalled by this news, which comes just twelve days before the final major of the year in New York.

Halep is not the only big name who will be turning up at Flushing Meadows with a question mark against her name.

By contrast, Britain's Emma Raducanu appears to be emerging from her own slump at just the right time, hammering Williams and Victoria Azarenka in her first two matches in Cincinnati, and suddenly - ahead of her US Open title defence - looking like one of the form players on the tour.

