Sloane Stephens - Alizé Cornet

S. Stephens vs A. Cornet | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 16.08.2022 | Center Court
Not started
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
A. Cornet
A. Cornet
16/08
Players Overview

Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking59
  • WTA points1007
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight64kg
Alizé-Cornet-headshot
AlizéCornet
France
France
  • WTA ranking40
  • WTA points1271
  • Age32
  • Height1.73m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
Alizé-Cornet-headshot
AlizéCornet
France
France
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

S. Stephens

A. Cornet

