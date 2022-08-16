Sloane Stephens - Alizé Cornet
S. Stephens vs A. Cornet | Cincinnati
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 16.08.2022 | Center Court
Not started
S. Stephens
A. Cornet
16/08
Players Overview
SloaneStephens
United States
- WTA ranking59
- WTA points1007
- Age29
- Height1.7m
- Weight64kg
AlizéCornet
France
- WTA ranking40
- WTA points1271
- Age32
- Height1.73m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
S. Stephens
A. Cornet
