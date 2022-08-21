Aliaksandra Sasnovich - Aleksandra Krunic

A. Sasnovich vs A. Krunic | Tennis in the Land
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Court 1
Not started
A. Sasnovich (7)
A. Sasnovich (7)
A. Krunic
A. Krunic
from 18:00
Players Overview

Aliaksandra-Sasnovich-headshot
AliaksandraSasnovich
Belarus
Belarus
  • WTA ranking36
  • WTA points1341
  • Age28
  • Height1.74m
  • Weight60kg
Aleksandra-Krunic-headshot
AleksandraKrunic
Serbia
Serbia
  • WTA ranking92
  • WTA points668
  • Age29
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aliaksandra-Sasnovich-headshot
AliaksandraSasnovich
Belarus
Belarus
Aleksandra-Krunic-headshot
AleksandraKrunic
Serbia
Serbia
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

A. Sasnovich

A. Krunic

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8501
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4155
5
O. Jabeur
3920

