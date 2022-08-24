Aliaksandra Sasnovich - Madison Brengle

A. Sasnovich vs M. Brengle | Tennis in the Land
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 24.08.2022 | Jacobs Pavilion
Not started
A. Sasnovich (7)
A. Sasnovich (7)
M. Brengle
M. Brengle
from 23:00
Players Overview

Aliaksandra-Sasnovich-headshot
AliaksandraSasnovich
Belarus
Belarus
  • WTA ranking36
  • WTA points1341
  • Age28
  • Height1.74m
  • Weight60kg
Madison-Brengle-headshot
MadisonBrengle
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking63
  • WTA points913
  • Age32
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight60kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Sasnovich

M. Brengle

LIVE MATCH: Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Madison Brengle

WTA Cleveland - 24 August 2022

Follow the WTA Cleveland Tennis match between Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Madison Brengle live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 24 August 2022.

