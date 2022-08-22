Elise Mertens - Sorana Cirstea
E. Mertens vs S. Cirstea | Tennis in the Land
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
E. Mertens (4)
S. Cirstea
from 16:00
Players Overview
EliseMertens
Belgium
- WTA ranking32
- WTA points1435
- Age26
- Height1.79m
- Weight-
SoranaCirstea
Romania
- WTA ranking38
- WTA points1330
- Age32
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
E. Mertens
S. Cirstea
