Elise Mertens - Sorana Cirstea

E. Mertens vs S. Cirstea | Tennis in the Land
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.08.2022 | Stadium
Not started
E. Mertens (4)
E. Mertens (4)
S. Cirstea
S. Cirstea
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Elise-Mertens-headshot
EliseMertens
Belgium
Belgium
  • WTA ranking32
  • WTA points1435
  • Age26
  • Height1.79m
  • Weight-
Sorana-Cirstea-headshot
SoranaCirstea
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking38
  • WTA points1330
  • Age32
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Elise-Mertens-headshot
EliseMertens
Belgium
Belgium
Sorana-Cirstea-headshot
SoranaCirstea
Romania
Romania
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

E. Mertens

S. Cirstea

Related matches

M. Linette
M. Linette
Y. Putintseva
Y. Putintseva
from 16:00
C. Tauson
C. Tauson
H. Tan
H. Tan
from 16:00
S. Kenin
S. Kenin
D. Hewitt
D. Hewitt
from 17:00
L. Siegemund
L. Siegemund
A. Kalinina
A. Kalinina
from 17:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4580
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE MATCH: Elise Mertens vs Sorana Cirstea

WTA Cleveland - 22 August 2022

Follow the WTA Cleveland Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Sorana Cirstea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 22 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Cleveland results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.