Liudmila Samsonova - Caroline Garcia
L. Samsonova vs C. Garcia | Tennis in the Land
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.08.2022 | Jacobs Pavilion
Not started
L. Samsonova
C. Garcia (6)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
LiudmilaSamsonova
Russia
- WTA ranking45
- WTA points1162
- Age23
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
CarolineGarcia
France
- WTA ranking17
- WTA points2220
- Age28
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
L. Samsonova
C. Garcia
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4580
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920