Eri Hozumi - Bernarda Pera
E. Hozumi vs B. Pera | Tennis in the Land
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.08.2022 | Court 1
Not started
E. Hozumi
B. Pera
from 17:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
EriHozumi
Japan
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age28
- Height1.67m
- Weight62kg
BernardaPera
United States
- WTA ranking51
- WTA points1072
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
E. Hozumi
B. Pera
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4580
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920