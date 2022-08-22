Zhang Shuai - Katerina Siniaková
S. Zhang vs K. Siniaková | Tennis in the Land
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.08.2022 | Court 1
Not started
S. Zhang
K. Siniaková
from 17:00
Players Overview
ShuaiZhang
China
- WTA ranking35
- WTA points1360
- Age33
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
KaterinaSiniaková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking77
- WTA points787
- Age26
- Height1.74m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
S. Zhang
K. Siniaková
