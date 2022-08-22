Magda Linette - Yulia Putintseva

M. Linette vs Y. Putintseva | Tennis in the Land
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.08.2022 | Court 1
Not started
M. Linette
M. Linette
Y. Putintseva
Y. Putintseva
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Magda-Linette-headshot
MagdaLinette
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking67
  • WTA points900
  • Age30
  • Height1.71m
  • Weight-
Yulia-Putintseva-headshot
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • WTA ranking39
  • WTA points1295
  • Age27
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Magda-Linette-headshot
MagdaLinette
Poland
Poland
Yulia-Putintseva-headshot
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
3

Wins

5 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

M. Linette

Y. Putintseva

Related matches

E. Mertens (4)
E. Mertens (4)
S. Cirstea
S. Cirstea
from 16:00
C. Tauson
C. Tauson
H. Tan
H. Tan
from 16:00
S. Kenin
S. Kenin
D. Hewitt
D. Hewitt
from 17:00
L. Siegemund
L. Siegemund
A. Kalinina
A. Kalinina
from 17:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4580
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE MATCH: Magda Linette vs Yulia Putintseva

WTA Cleveland - 22 August 2022

Follow the WTA Cleveland Tennis match between Magda Linette and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 22 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Cleveland results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.