Magda Linette - Yulia Putintseva
M. Linette vs Y. Putintseva | Tennis in the Land
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.08.2022 | Court 1
Not started
M. Linette
Y. Putintseva
from 16:00
Players Overview
MagdaLinette
Poland
- WTA ranking67
- WTA points900
- Age30
- Height1.71m
- Weight-
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
- WTA ranking39
- WTA points1295
- Age27
- Height1.63m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
5 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
M. Linette
Y. Putintseva
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4580
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920