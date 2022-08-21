Sara Sorribes - Camila Osorio

S. Sorribes vs C. Osorio | Tennis in the Land
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Court 2
Not started
S. Sorribes
S. Sorribes
C. Osorio
C. Osorio
from 18:00
Players Overview

Sara-Sorribes-headshot
SaraSorribes
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking48
  • WTA points1136
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Camila-Osorio-headshot
CamilaOsorio
Colombia
Colombia
  • WTA ranking68
  • WTA points876
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Sorribes

C. Osorio

LIVE MATCH: Sara Sorribes vs Camila Osorio

WTA Cleveland - 21 August 2022

Follow the WTA Cleveland Tennis match between Sara Sorribes and Camila Osorio live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 21 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Cleveland results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

