Varvara Gracheva - Madison Brengle

V. Gracheva vs M. Brengle | Tennis in the Land
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.08.2022 | Court 2
Not started
V. Gracheva
V. Gracheva
M. Brengle
M. Brengle
from 17:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Varvara-Gracheva-headshot
VarvaraGracheva
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking62
  • WTA points934
  • Age22
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Madison-Brengle-headshot
MadisonBrengle
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking63
  • WTA points913
  • Age32
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight60kg

Statistics

Recent matches

V. Gracheva

M. Brengle

Related matches

E. Mertens (4)
E. Mertens (4)
S. Cirstea
S. Cirstea
from 16:00
M. Linette
M. Linette
Y. Putintseva
Y. Putintseva
from 16:00
C. Tauson
C. Tauson
H. Tan
H. Tan
from 16:00
S. Kenin
S. Kenin
D. Hewitt
D. Hewitt
from 17:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4580
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE MATCH: Varvara Gracheva vs Madison Brengle

WTA Cleveland - 22 August 2022

Follow the WTA Cleveland Tennis match between Varvara Gracheva and Madison Brengle live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 22 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Cleveland results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.