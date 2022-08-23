Zhang Shuai - Martina Trevisan
S. Zhang vs M. Trevisan | Tennis in the Land
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 23.08.2022 | Jacobs Pavilion
Not started
S. Zhang
M. Trevisan (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview
ShuaiZhang
China
- WTA ranking35
- WTA points1360
- Age33
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
MartinaTrevisan
Italy
- WTA ranking27
- WTA points1761
- Age28
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
S. Zhang
M. Trevisan
