Simona Halep is through to the final of the Transylvania Open after the Romanian overcame Marta Kostyuk 6-0 6-1.

The former world number one needed only 62 minutes to beat the Ukrainian and book a final showdown with Anett Kontaveit in Cluj-Napoca.

Kostyuk had beaten US Open champion Emma Raducanu to reach the last four in Romania, but had little answer to the two-time Grand Slam champion.

Halep was ruthlessly efficient in the first set, converting each of her three break points – while successfully defending the one she faced – to seal it 6-0.

The Ukrainian did at least win a game in the second stanza, while defending four of the seven break points that she faced on her own serve.

But Kostyuk still struggled to contain home favourite Halep and was broken three times to ultimately go down in straight sets, 6-0 6-1.

Halep will bid to win her first WTA title of 2021 when she takes on Kontaveit in Cluj on Sunday.

The Estonian was every bit as impressive as Halep on Saturday, as she beat Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-3 6-2.

Kontaveit broke Paterson four times across the two sets as she wrapped up victory in little over an hour. She will bid for her fourth title of the year on Sunday.

