Dayana Yastremska - Jasmine Paolini

D. Yastremska vs J. Paolini | Transylvania Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
D. Yastremska
D. Yastremska
J. Paolini
J. Paolini
12/10
Players Overview

Dayana-Yastremska-headshot
DayanaYastremska
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • WTA ranking94
  • WTA points678
  • Age22
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Jasmine-Paolini-headshot
JasminePaolini
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking78
  • WTA points772
  • Age26
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dayana-Yastremska-headshot
DayanaYastremska
Ukraine
Ukraine
Jasmine-Paolini-headshot
JasminePaolini
Italy
Italy
1

Wins

4 matches

3

Wins

Recent matches

D. Yastremska

J. Paolini

LIVE MATCH: Dayana Yastremska vs Jasmine Paolini

WTA Cluj-Napoca - 12 October 2022

Follow the WTA Cluj-Napoca Tennis match between Dayana Yastremska and Jasmine Paolini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 12 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Cluj-Napoca results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

