Dayana Yastremska - Jasmine Paolini
D. Yastremska vs J. Paolini | Transylvania Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
D. Yastremska
J. Paolini
12/10
Players Overview
DayanaYastremska
Ukraine
- WTA ranking94
- WTA points678
- Age22
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
JasminePaolini
Italy
- WTA ranking78
- WTA points772
- Age26
- Height1.63m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
4 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
D. Yastremska
J. Paolini
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10485
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470