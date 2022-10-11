Ann Li - Anastasia Potapova
A. Li vs A. Potapova | Transylvania Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
A. Li
A. Potapova (4)
11/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AnnLi
United States
- WTA ranking65
- WTA points890
- Age22
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
AnastasiaPotapova
Russia
- WTA ranking48
- WTA points1046
- Age21
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Li
A. Potapova
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10485
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470