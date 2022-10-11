Nuria Párrizas - Irina Bara

N. Párrizas vs I. Bara | Transylvania Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 11.10.2022 | Center Court
Not started
N. Párrizas
N. Párrizas
I. Bara
I. Bara
11/10
Players Overview

Nuria-Párrizas-headshot
NuriaPárrizas
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking75
  • WTA points782
  • Age31
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Irina-Bara-headshot
IrinaBara
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking150
  • WTA points417
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nuria-Párrizas-headshot
NuriaPárrizas
Spain
Spain
Irina-Bara-headshot
IrinaBara
Romania
Romania
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

N. Párrizas

I. Bara

LIVE MATCH: Nuria Párrizas vs Irina Bara

WTA Cluj-Napoca - 11 October 2022

Follow the WTA Cluj-Napoca Tennis match between Nuria Párrizas and Irina Bara live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 11 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Cluj-Napoca results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

