Ysaline Bonaventure - Anhelina Kalinina

Y. Bonaventure vs A. Kalinina | Transylvania Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | BT Arena
Not started
Y. Bonaventure
Y. Bonaventure
A. Kalinina (2)
A. Kalinina (2)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Ysaline-Bonaventure-headshot
YsalineBonaventure
Belgium
Belgium
  • WTA ranking126
  • WTA points515
  • Age28
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Anhelina-Kalinina-headshot
AnhelinaKalinina
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • WTA ranking45
  • WTA points1091
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ysaline-Bonaventure-headshot
YsalineBonaventure
Belgium
Belgium
Anhelina-Kalinina-headshot
AnhelinaKalinina
Ukraine
Ukraine
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

Y. Bonaventure

A. Kalinina

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

A. Bondár (8)
A. Bondár (8)
H. Dart
H. Dart
from 10:00
J. Niemeier
J. Niemeier
K. Rakhimova
K. Rakhimova
from 16:00
D. Yastremska
D. Yastremska
J. Paolini
J. Paolini
from 16:00
N. Párrizas
N. Párrizas
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10485
2
O. Jabeur
4885
3
A. Kontaveit
4010
4
P. Badosa
3934
5
A. Sabalenka
3470

LIVE MATCH: Ysaline Bonaventure vs Anhelina Kalinina

WTA Cluj-Napoca - 12 October 2022

Follow the WTA Cluj-Napoca Tennis match between Ysaline Bonaventure and Anhelina Kalinina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 12 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Cluj-Napoca results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.