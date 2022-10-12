Ysaline Bonaventure - Anhelina Kalinina
Y. Bonaventure vs A. Kalinina | Transylvania Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 12.10.2022 | BT Arena
Not started
Y. Bonaventure
A. Kalinina (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview
YsalineBonaventure
Belgium
- WTA ranking126
- WTA points515
- Age28
- Height-
- Weight-
AnhelinaKalinina
Ukraine
- WTA ranking45
- WTA points1091
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
Y. Bonaventure
A. Kalinina
