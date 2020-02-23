The Spaniard, seeded eleventh in Doha, had been 5-2 up in the second set - and had one match point then as well.

One match in the second set extended to 15 minutes as the pair battled for supremacy.

Kasatkina ultimately made things easier for her opponent with a succession of third-set double-faults, handing over the break of serve.

Muguruza will next face Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

Earlier on in the day, defending champion Elise Mertens beat China's Wang Qiang easily, 6-1, 6-2.