As Petra Kvitova approaches the latter years of her decorated career, winning 28 titles, the Czech player believes she has matured as a player but possibly lacks the fearlessness she used to have.
“It's really tough to compare myself 10 years ago to now if I'm playing the best tennis,” she said after winning the title in the Middle East on Saturday.
“Of course, when I was 21 I won Wimby [Wimbledon]. 24, I won Wimby. It's tough to compare. I mean, I'm a different player and person, I would say.
“In that time, when I was younger, I felt probably more fearless. That I didn't really have anything to lose and I could just smash it from everywhere.
“Now I think I'm more thinking about it, about the tactics as well, about the pressure, because the pressure is always there. Every match it's there. Sometimes it's tough to deal with, of course.
“Yeah, I think I'm a little bit different anyway, but I'm still able to win the title, so that's good.”
She was asked if when she was little she thought she would play beyond 30.
She said: “To be honest, when I was a little bit younger, I would say around 21, 22, I was like, 'No, 30 and I'm stopping at 30.'
“You know, in two days I'm 31 and I'm still playing. So I should really think about it.”
