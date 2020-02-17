The four-time Grand Slam winner was playing in her first professional match since 2012 and was well beaten by the Spaniard in the first set, losing 6-2.

However, she rallied in the second after falling 3-0 down, forcing Muguruza to a tiebreaker, which the 26-year-old won 8-6.

"A player that can play incredible can play incredible again," the former Wimbledon and French Open champion said of her veteran opponent.

"I think she played very well, especially in the second set at the end.

"It was very tight. So, yeah, I think it was a fun match to play."

This is the second time Clijsters has come back on tour, having first retired at the age of 23 in 2007 before coming back two years later and winning three of her major titles.