World No 1 Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from next week's Dubai Tennis Championships to continue her recovery from a left leg injury.

The 24-year-old struggled with a left thigh strain throughout last month's Australian Open, where she was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

She then lost in the first round of the Adelaide International to Danielle Collins before pulling out of this week's Qatar Open in Doha with the same injury that will see her now not travel to Dubai.

"Unfortunately I have withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships," Barty said. "I wish the tournament a safe and successful event and hope to play there next year.

"Thank you to the event organisers and the WTA for all the work you are doing, I look forward to competing again in Miami in a few weeks time."

The Miami Open is the first WTA 1000 tournament of the season and is set to start on March 23. It is the last event before the season switches to clay courts, starting the week of April 5.

Barty took a swipe at the Australian public for having unrealistic expectations of her following her loss to Collins.

"From an expectation of a public point of view, I think that (winning all the time) is their views and that's their opinions and they are 100 per cent able to voice those.

"But I think from a playing perspective, it's about what do we expect from us as players and what do we bring to the court each day."

Additional reporting by Reuters

