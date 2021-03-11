Garbine Muguruza continued to look the most dangerous player on the WTA Tour, with a second triumph in as many weeks over Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka - this time at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, to reach the semi-finals.

The Spaniard - seeded ninth in Dubai - beat Sabalenka en route to the Qatar final last week, and this time logged a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory in one hour and 44 minutes.

The former world number one has reached the semi-finals on two previous occasions - but never yet made it to the final.

WTA Doha Kvitova after 28th title win: I was more fearless when I was younger 07/03/2021 AT 12:15

She now has 16 wins this year - the most on tour - and bagged this one with 23 winners and the conversion of five out of 11 break point opportunities.

In the other quarter-finals, Switzerland's Jil Teichmann beat teenager Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3, 10th seed Elise Mertens beat Jessica Pegula 5-7, 7-5, 6-0, and Czech Barbora Krejcikova beat Russia's Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-2.

Top 10 shots from women's draw: Serena and Osaka shine

WTA Doha Azarenka withdraws from Qatar Open semis, Muguruza into final 05/03/2021 AT 18:10