Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza beat Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 as she continued her fine run of form in 2021.

Muguruza, who also reached the final in Qatar last week, had to draw on all her nous to beat Krejcikova.

The two-time Grand Slam winner has emerged as the WTA’s form player of late but was made to work by the world number 63.

WTA Dubai In-form Muguruza reaches Dubai final with win over Mertens YESTERDAY AT 16:04

Muguruza lost her serve twice in a hard-fought first set and fended off a set-point to in the tie-break but managed to haul herself to a one-set advantage.

The 27-year-old, who won the 2016 French Open and Wimbledon in 2017, then found the second set far easier win a 6-3 win to round out her victory.

Earlier in the tournament, the Spaniard also claimed the scalps of Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova, Irina-Camelia Begu, Elise Mertens and Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek.

Djokovic, Federer and Nadal are 'cyborgs of tennis' - Medvedev

WTA Dubai Muguruza through to Dubai semi-finals, Gauff out YESTERDAY AT 19:37