Ninth seed Garbine Muguruza secured her place in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships with another fine win, this time over Elise Mertens.

The Spaniard has been in quite brilliant form of late, and she continued her momentum this season with a straight-sets victory over the 10th seed from Belgium.

Muguruza, who also reached the final in Qatar last week, continued to look the most dangerous player on the WTA Tour as she swept aside Mertens.

While she always looked in control of the encounter when it mattered, the Spaniard did have to keep her composure as she belatedly closed out the win with her seventh match point.

The 27-year-old, who won the 2016 French Open and Wimbledon in 2017, has continued to add to a very impressive list of players she has beaten in recent weeks.

In sealing the win over Mertens via a tie-break, which she took 7-5, Muguruza now has 17 victories to her name already this year - the most on tour.

Earlier in the tournament, the Spaniard also claimed the scalps of Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova, Irina-Camelia Begu and Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek.

In reaching her third final of the year in only March, Muguruza does appear to be back to her very best ahead of Roland Garros.

