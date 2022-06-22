Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur have made the Eastbourne semi-finals after they defeated Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching 6-2 6-4.

World No. 3 Jabeur and 20-time major champion Williams will take on Aleksandra Krunić and Magda Linette in the next round for a place in the final.

It’s Williams’ first tournament since suffering an injury at Wimbledon last year almost a year ago, and she admitted she was reliant on her partner during today’s match.

"I think we played much better today,” Williams said. “Although I thought we played really good together yesterday too but Ons really held me up today.

"She was playing so good. I was looking up to her and was thinking 'wow she is playing so great' so it's good."

Jabeur responded saying she’s “getting used” to playing with her 40-year-old partner.

"I'm getting used to this really," Jabeur said.

"It was really great to play here and I didn't know we are in the semi-finals. It's super fast but it's great for us."

