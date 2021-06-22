Iga Swiatek battled back from the brink to beat Heather Watson and earn her first grass main-draw win at the Viking International Eastbourne.

British No 2 Watson, who reached the semi-finals of the Viking Classic Birmingham last week, looked to be closing on victory against the world No 9 as she led 4-1 in the third set and with a 40-0 advantage.

However, Swiatek managed to break and then won five of the next six games to secure a 6-3 6-7(4) 7-5 win.

Neither player faced a break point in the first set until the eighth game, when Swiatek broke at the second opportunity.

The 2020 French Open champion won the next game to love to clinch the set, but Watson fought back in the second set, saving five break points before breaking Swiatek for the first time to go 4-2 ahead.

Although Swiatek hit straight back, Watson won the tie-break and then powered into a 4-1 lead in the final set.

Elina Svitolina and Bianca Andreescu came through their Viking International openers in three sets.

Second seed Svitolina won 4-6 6-1 7-6(1) against Paula Badosa while third seed Andreescu secured her first main-draw win on grass as she beat qualifier Christina McHale 6-4 2-6 6-2.

But defending champion Karolina Pliskova was taken out by qualifier Camila Giorgi.

Fifth seed Pliskova had won two of the last three editions of the Eastbourne event, in 2017 and 2019, but lost 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

