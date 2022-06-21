Jodie Burrage admitted she "can't really believe it" after she stunned Spanish top seed Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 to advance to the last-16 of the Eastbourne International.

The world No.169 put the icing on the cake for the Brits after an unforgettable day saw Dan Evans, Katie Boulter and Ryan Peniston through to the next round of the tournament.

Wildcard Burrage brushed aside Badosa in just one hour and 13 minutes to notch her first top 10 win.

"I'm not sure I have the words to describe how I feel right now," she told Amazon Prime.

"I'm just over the moon with that win and with how I've been playing and handled myself on court. I can't really believe it so I'm trying to let it sink in a little bit.

"The last few weeks for me have been amazing. I've got so much confidence at the moment and I'm loving every single bit of it. I've had loads of opportunities thanks to the LTA to play at these events and I'm showing what I can do at the moment.

"Confidence and momentum is really what is holding me together at the moment. I'm a little bit knackered physically. That's seven matches now in the last seven days. That is what is getting me through each match and I'll try and do the same again tomorrow."

Burrage will now face No.15 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round.

