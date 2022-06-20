J. Ostapenko vs ... | Eastbourne
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 20.06.2022 | Devonshire Park LTC
Not started
J. Ostapenko (8)
J. Ostapenko (8)
-
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Jelena Ostapenko -

Players Overview

Jelena-Ostapenko-headshot
JelenaOstapenko
Latvia
Latvia
  • WTA ranking14
  • WTA points2596
  • Age25
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-
tbc
-
  • ranking-
  • points-
  • Age-
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

Y. Putintseva (16)
Y. Putintseva (16)
S. Sorribes
S. Sorribes
from 11:00
M. Linette
M. Linette
A. Riske (17)
A. Riske (17)
from 12:30
M. Kostyuk
M. Kostyuk
B. Krejcíková (7)
B. Krejcíková (7)
from 12:30
G. Muguruza (5)
G. Muguruza (5)
M. Frech
M. Frech
from 12:30
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Jelena Ostapenko vs

WTA Eastbourne - 20 June 2022

Follow the WTA Eastbourne Tennis match between Jelena Ostapenko and live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 20 June 2022.

Find up to date WTA Eastbourne results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.