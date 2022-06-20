K. Kanepi vs B. Haddad Maia | Eastbourne
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 20.06.2022 | Devonshire Park LTC
Not started
K. Kanepi
B. Haddad Maia (15)
from 23:00
Kaia Kanepi - Beatriz Haddad Maia

Players Overview

KaiaKanepi
  • WTA ranking39
  • WTA points1297
  • Age37
  • Height1.81m
  • Weight-
BeatrizHaddad Maia
  • WTA ranking29
  • WTA points1640
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight78kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
KaiaKanepi
BeatrizHaddad Maia
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

K. Kanepi

B. Haddad Maia

LIVE MATCH: Kaia Kanepi vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

WTA Eastbourne - 20 June 2022

Follow the WTA Eastbourne Tennis match between Kaia Kanepi and Beatriz Haddad Maia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 20 June 2022.

Find up to date WTA Eastbourne results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

