K. Plíšková vs K. Boulter | Eastbourne
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 20.06.2022 | Devonshire Park LTC
Not started
K. Plíšková (4)
K. Plíšková (4)
K. Boulter (WC)
K. Boulter (WC)
from 23:00
Karolína Plíšková - Katie Boulter

Players Overview

Karolína-Plíšková-headshot
KarolínaPlíšková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking7
  • WTA points3777
  • Age30
  • Height1.86m
  • Weight-
Katie-Boulter-headshot
KatieBoulter
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • WTA ranking127
  • WTA points505
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Karolína-Plíšková-headshot
KarolínaPlíšková
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Katie-Boulter-headshot
KatieBoulter
Great Britain
Great Britain
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

K. Plíšková

K. Boulter

