L. Davis vs M. Keys | Eastbourne
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 20.06.2022 | Devonshire Park LTC
Not started
L. Davis
M. Keys (11)
from 23:00
Players Overview
LaurenDavis
United States
- WTA ranking102
- WTA points644
- Age28
- Height1.57m
- Weight55kg
MadisonKeys
United States
- WTA ranking24
- WTA points1910
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
4 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
L. Davis
M. Keys
