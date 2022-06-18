... vs C. Gauff | Eastbourne
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 18.06.2022 | Devonshire Park LTC
Completed
Bye
C. Gauff
C. Gauff
Advertisement
Ad

- Cori Gauff

Players Overview

tbc
-
  • ranking-
  • points-
  • Age-
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking13
  • WTA points2756
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Related matches

P. Martic
P. Martic
J. Burrage
J. Burrage
19/06
K. Kanepi
K. Kanepi
N. Párrizas
N. Párrizas
19/06
C. Osorio
C. Osorio
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
19/06
D. Kovinic
D. Kovinic
M. Linette
M. Linette
19/06
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: vs Cori Gauff

WTA Eastbourne - 18 June 2022

Follow the WTA Eastbourne Tennis match between and Cori Gauff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 18 June 2022.

Find up to date WTA Eastbourne results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.